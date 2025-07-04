Best Ecommerce Stocks To Consider – July 2nd

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, and Regal Rexnord are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell products or services primarily through online platforms rather than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to digital retail giants and emerging direct-to-consumer brands, whose growth is driven by factors like internet penetration, digital marketing strategies, and supply-chain logistics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $97.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,021,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $778.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. 2,492,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,308,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. GameStop has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $35.81.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded down $11.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,040.76. 77,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $888.75 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,058.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,040.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.10. 336,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $185.28.

