Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 45,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $19,743,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,355,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,180,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,120,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $5,478,000.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Company Profile

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences is a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

