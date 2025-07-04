Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. 1,288,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,138,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Cycurion to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.
Cycurion Stock Up 1.0%
Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter.
About Cycurion
Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.
