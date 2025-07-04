ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) Trading 11.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 703,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 480,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanTech AI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanTech AI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in ScanTech AI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ScanTech AI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Scantech AI Systems, Inc engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

