Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.16. 7,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 57,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $178.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.30). Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 59.90%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Financial Services

In related news, Director Scott M. Hamberger bought 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,319.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,701. This represents a 9.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

