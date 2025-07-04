ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.00 and traded as high as C$50.77. ATCO shares last traded at C$50.66, with a volume of 80,732 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on ACO.X shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$56.00 target price on ATCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Senior Officer James Armstrong sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.40, for a total transaction of C$40,143.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,191.40. This trade represents a 88.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.55 per share, with a total value of C$374,423.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,357 shares of company stock valued at $121,090. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

