Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.22 and traded as high as C$69.87. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$69.07, with a volume of 48,675 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.66%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta.

