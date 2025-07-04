Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 6,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 11,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Odysight.ai in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Odysight.ai had a negative net margin of 220.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $45,494.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 715,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,090.60. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,330 shares of company stock worth $66,283.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai in the first quarter valued at $15,263,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,870,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Odysight.ai during the first quarter worth $4,383,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai during the 1st quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

