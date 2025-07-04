CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$73.45 and traded as high as C$81.36. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$80.77, with a volume of 144,356 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.45.

In other CCL Industries news, insider Stuart W. Lang sold 38,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.69, for a total transaction of C$2,877,431.04. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$1,155,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,200 shares of company stock worth $8,795,654. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

