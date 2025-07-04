TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho upgraded TripAdvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TripAdvisor

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,222.23. The trade was a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TripAdvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 654,618 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in TripAdvisor by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $601,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 517.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 623,403 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 522,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 297,532 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

