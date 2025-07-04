Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,014 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.