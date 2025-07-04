Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Shopify by 71.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 158,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.