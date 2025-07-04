Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day moving average of $249.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,775 shares of company stock worth $77,836,828 over the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.68.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

