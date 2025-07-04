1,163 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $195.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $222,491.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,623,515.94. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,794 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

