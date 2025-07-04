Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

