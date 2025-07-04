Mather Group LLC. Sells 19 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in MSCI by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 147.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $587.34 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $560.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

