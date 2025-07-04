W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100,843.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,042,000 after purchasing an additional 691,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $535,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $267,529,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,126,000 after buying an additional 115,290 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,050.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,060.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,039.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $888.75 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,123.13.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the sale, the vice president owned 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

