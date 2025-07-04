Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 838.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 567.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jones Trading dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE DX opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.92. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. Research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 264.94%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

