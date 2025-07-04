Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 333.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

