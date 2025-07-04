Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 333.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.
Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.68.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.