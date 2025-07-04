Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 363.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $546.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $548.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

