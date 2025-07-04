VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,314 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,194 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

