Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total value of $1,723,783.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,701 shares in the company, valued at $18,036,588.10. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total transaction of $337,028.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,865.96. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,769. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $303.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.59 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.23.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

