Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

