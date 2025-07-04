Mather Group LLC. Buys 222 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $372.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.64 and its 200 day moving average is $338.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

