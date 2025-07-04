Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,913,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $323.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.79. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

