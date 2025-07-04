Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,043,000 after purchasing an additional 566,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,045,000 after buying an additional 388,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $313,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Edward Jones started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.85.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

