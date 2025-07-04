Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,914,000 after buying an additional 265,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,629,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,152 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,451,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,263,000 after acquiring an additional 81,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.49 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

