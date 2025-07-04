Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Global Payments by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 521,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,417,000 after buying an additional 433,700 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $99,969,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 892,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after acquiring an additional 419,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,925,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $75.00 price target on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

