Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $399.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $400.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.07 and a 200-day moving average of $361.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

