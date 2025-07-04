Mather Group LLC. Buys 43 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 69.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,855.53 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,484.29 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,879.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,877.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

