Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,188,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 56,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 661.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:FIVA opened at $29.54 on Friday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $233.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

About Fidelity International Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

