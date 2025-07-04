Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

DLR stock opened at $172.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 161.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.