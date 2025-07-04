Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.