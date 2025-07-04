Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

