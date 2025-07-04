Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$103.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.3%

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$110.31 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$82.98 and a 1 year high of C$114.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$102.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.78%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.