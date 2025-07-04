Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Sells $3,037,500.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) CEO Alan Yu sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $3,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,091,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,465,235. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Alan Yu sold 750,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $20,250,000.00.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Karat Packaging stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.12. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Karat Packaging by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

