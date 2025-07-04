Ravi Inukonda Sells 20,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 245,530 shares in the company, valued at $60,645,910. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total transaction of $330,172.50.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Ravi Inukonda sold 14,296 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total value of $2,938,399.84.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Ravi Inukonda sold 15,945 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $3,187,405.50.

On Friday, April 25th, Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total value of $266,788.50.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $238.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.08. The stock has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.08 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $248.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 target price on DoorDash and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.32.

Read Our Latest Report on DoorDash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.