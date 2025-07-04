Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 30,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total value of $4,564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 693,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,461,470.18. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.7%

COOP opened at $150.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

