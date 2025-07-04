Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 30,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total value of $4,564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 693,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,461,470.18. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.7%
COOP opened at $150.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Mr. Cooper Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mr. Cooper Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.