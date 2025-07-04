Insider Selling: Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $3,459,522.65 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $3,459,522.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,645,705.24. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL opened at $224.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $227.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Jabil by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $218,430,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

