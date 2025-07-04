Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah Sells 179,707 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $9,448,994.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,453,573. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Niraj Shah sold 22,580 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $1,174,385.80.

On Friday, June 20th, Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Niraj Shah sold 72,490 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,927,871.10.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Niraj Shah sold 2,258 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,342.58.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Niraj Shah sold 5,725 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $229,572.50.

On Monday, May 12th, Niraj Shah sold 9,527 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $381,461.08.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.97. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Wayfair by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,944 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $31,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $30,735,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

