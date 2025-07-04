Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered Nutrien from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Up 0.7%

In other news, Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.32, for a total transaction of C$2,472,768.32. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Reynolds sold 6,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.37, for a total transaction of C$585,448.26. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,323 shares of company stock worth $105,390 and sold 42,822 shares worth $3,632,828. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TSE:NTR opened at C$82.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.87. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$60.74 and a 52 week high of C$88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.48%.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

Featured Stories

