Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $36.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.49. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 655.26%. The business had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

