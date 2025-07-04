Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.
VIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.
NYSE:VIV opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. Telefonica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.
Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
