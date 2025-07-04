OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

KIDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after buying an additional 94,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after buying an additional 178,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 223,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after buying an additional 152,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $545.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.10. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 19.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

