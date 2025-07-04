Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNREGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sunrise Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Sunrise Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Sunrise Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,207,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

NASDAQ SNRE opened at $56.20 on Friday. Sunrise Communications has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNREGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $803.10 million during the quarter.

Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.

