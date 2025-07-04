Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sunrise Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Sunrise Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sunrise Communications
Institutional Trading of Sunrise Communications
Sunrise Communications Stock Down 0.4%
NASDAQ SNRE opened at $56.20 on Friday. Sunrise Communications has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.
Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $803.10 million during the quarter.
About Sunrise Communications
Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrise Communications
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.