ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $161.39 on Friday. ITT has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average is $142.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200,676 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 97.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,125,000 after buying an additional 904,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,560,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,947,000 after buying an additional 169,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,366,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,256,000 after buying an additional 169,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,406,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

