Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Red Rock Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $55.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.62. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.12 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.76%.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.