Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT at $96.33

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248.60. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $399,587,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of -131.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

