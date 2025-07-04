Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,070,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 783,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 2,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

