Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $6.00

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULCC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $46,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,337.68. This trade represents a 50.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 835.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,094 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,492,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $3,906,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Frontier Group by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 980,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 813,929 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,353.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 721,674 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

